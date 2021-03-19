CMT Music Videos
Leigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"
07/23/2021
Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
More
Watching
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosClint Roberts - "Nothing Left to Say"
Clint Roberts contemplates an uncertain future in the music video for his song "Nothing Left to Say" from his album "Rose Songs."
03/19/2021
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosPresley & Taylor - "Everybody Sees It"
Country music sister duo Presley & Taylor sing about a possible romantic connection between friends in the music video for their song "Everybody Sees It," directed by Brian Vaughan.
03/22/2021
Performance
03:00
CMT Music VideosThe Kentucky Gentlemen - "Vibin'"
Country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen uncork some good vibes in the music video for their song "Vibin'."
03/26/2021
Performance
02:59
CMT Music VideosSacha - "Standards"
Sacha lays down the law in the music video for "Standards" directed by Travis Didluck.
03/31/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosMiko Marks - "We Are Here"
Flint, Michigan-born singer Miko Marks reflects on how her hometown persevered in the aftermath of the water crisis in the music video for her powerful single "We Are Here."
04/09/2021
Performance
04:24
CMT Music VideosRandy Rogers Band and La Maquinaria Nortena - "Chupacabra"
In the video for "Chupacabra," Randy Rogers recalls the night he and his band stumbled on a new groove with its own signature dance.
05/05/2021
Performance
02:22
CMT Music VideosThe Reklaws featuring Sacha - "What the Truck"
The Reklaws and Sacha need an escape from mundane city life in the music video for their song "What the Truck."
06/14/2021
Performance
02:42
CMT Music VideosKaylee Rose - "Greenville"
Miami singer-songwriter Kaylee Rose is unsure where her relationship is headed in the music video for her single "Greenville."
06/29/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosAshlie Amber - "Open"
Ashlie Amber takes the wheel and heads for the horizon in the music video for her single "Open," directed by Jerry Ghionis.
07/05/2021
Performance
04:14
CMT Music VideosHailey Steele - "Raggedy Ann"
Singer-songwriter Hailey Steele rejects the idea of a "picket white life" in the music video for her single "Raggedy Ann," directed by Brooke Boling.
07/12/2021
Performance
04:23
CMT Music VideosLeigh Nash & Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Made For This"
Wife and husband duo Leigh Nash and Stephen Wilson Jr. weather through the highs and lows of love in their music video for "Made for This."
07/23/2021
Performance
03:35
CMT Music VideosJenna Paulette - "Country in the Girl"
After her ex moves on with a Southern transplant, Texas native Jenna Paulette informs him authentic country roots can't be faked in this music video for "Country in the Girl."
07/26/2021
Performance
03:24
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey"
Singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin raises a glass to her honky-tonk lifestyle in the music video for her single "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey."
07/28/2021
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTrousdale - "This Is It"
California trio Trousdale stop to take in the joy of the present moment in this music video for their 2021 single "This Is It."
08/03/2021
Performance
03:07
CMT Music VideosSasha McVeigh - "God Bless This Mess"
British singer-songwriter Sasha McVeigh portrays herself as a glass-half-full type of gal in the music video for her cheeky single "God Bless This Mess" directed by Adam Ewbank.
08/10/2021
Performance
03:29
CMT Music VideosBobby & Teddi Cyrus feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Roll That Rock"
Duo Bobby & Teddi Cyrus are joined by Bobby's cousin Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their 2021 Christian bluegrass groove "Roll That Rock."
08/17/2021
Performance
02:10
CMT Music VideosDarius Rucker - "Someone Loves You Honey"
Darius Rucker performs his version of Charley Pride's 1978 number one hit "Someone Loves You Honey."
08/18/2021
Performance
03:31
CMT Music VideosTaylor Rae - "Home on the Road"
Taylor Rae embraces a carefree way of life as she hits the road and pursues her musical aspirations in the music video for her song "Home on the Road."
09/02/2021
Performance
04:46
CMT Music VideosErin Enderlin - "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs"
Erin Enderlin joins forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Terri Clark for "If There Weren't So Many Damn Songs," a good ol' honky-tonk song from her upcoming EP, "Barroom Mirrors."
09/15/2021
Performance
03:11
CMT Music VideosLeah Turner - "Wax on the Table"
Singer Leah Turner catches her cheating lover in the act in the music video for her single "Wax on the Table."
09/16/2021