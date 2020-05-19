Hit Story: Old Dominion - "One Man Band"

05/19/2020

Old Dominion explains how a simple phrase overheard on a bus led them to write one of their fastest-moving hits.

More

Watching

Exclusive
02:44

Hit Story: Old Dominion - "One Man Band"

Old Dominion explains how a simple phrase overheard on a bus led them to write one of their fastest-moving hits.
05/19/2020
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022