CMT Music Videos

Sacha - "Cheers"

11/16/2020

Singer-songwriter Sacha encourages her office coworkers to cut loose in the music video for "Cheers" from her EP "The Best Thing."

03:40

Bree Doster - "As Good as I Remember It"

Singer-songwriter Bree Doster questions the memories of a past love in the music video for "As Good as I Remember It," directed by Jarad Clement.
09/21/2020
03:39

Cassadee Pope - "Counting on the Weather"

Cassadee Pope sings about never wanting a romantic night to end in the music video for the song "Counting on the Weather" from her acoustic album "Rise and Shine."
10/01/2020
03:44

Jay Allen - "Lines"

Singer-songwriter Jay Allen, who went viral with his 2017 song "Blank Stares," offers another deeply personal song in the video for "Lines."
10/09/2020
03:09

Cassadee Pope - "Hangover"

Cassadee Pope performs her stripped-down, intimate acoustic single "Hangover" on stage.
10/15/2020
03:36

Lakeview - "In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)"

The guys of Lakeview sing about the repercussions of a bitter breakup in the music video for their song "In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)," directed by Dan Drachman.
10/19/2020
03:23

Cassadee Pope - "Built This House"

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope reflects on finding her own path in the music video for "Built This House," from her 2020 album "Let Me Go."
10/29/2020
03:43

Caleb Lovely - "The Best Part"

Caleb Lovely gears up for his wedding day in the music video for his song "The Best Part."
10/30/2020
03:33

Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks and More - "PINK"

Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans celebrate breast cancer survivors and those who have been impacted by the disease with their single "PINK."
11/04/2020
02:40

Julia Cole - "Side Piece"

Julia Cole embraces independence when she realizes her man has been running around with another woman in the "Side Piece" music video directed by Carlo Alberto Orecchia.
11/04/2020
03:10

Cassadee Pope - "Hoodie"

After finding an ex's old sweatshirt, Cassadee Pope wonders if a reconciliation could be in their future in the music video for her song "Hoodie," directed by Lee Goff.
11/12/2020
03:06

03:48

Paige King Johnson - "Just Like You"

Singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is feeling fortunate about the man in her life in the music video for "Just Like You," directed by Josh Sikkema and Pam Tillis.
11/19/2020
04:24

Blackberry Smoke - "Run Away from It All"

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke hit the open road in the music video for "Run Away from It All" from their album "Find a Light."
11/19/2020
03:33

Cassadee Pope - "Sand Paper"

Cassadee Pope laments about the expectations to change who she is in this music video for "Sand Paper"" directed by Lee Goff.
11/25/2020
02:59

Ryan Kinder featuring Sykamore - "Doing Fine"

When it comes to breakups, Ryan Kinder and Sykamore prove that misery loves company in the music video for their song "Doing Fine," directed by Benjamin Clyde.
12/01/2020
03:31

Everette - "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot"

The guys of Everette reminisce about growing up in a small town in the music video for their song "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot," directed by William Hamilton.
12/03/2020
03:21

Stephanie Owens - "Mary, Did You Know?"

Stephanie Owens performs her rendition of the Christmas classic "Mary, Did You Know?," originally recorded by Christian singer Michael English in 1991.
12/03/2020
03:55

Cassadee Pope - "California Dreaming"

Cassadee Pope faces her regrets about a failed romance in the music video for her song "California Dreaming" directed by Lee Goff.
12/10/2020
03:48

Cassadee Pope - "Rise and Shine"

In an illuminating performance, Cassadee Pope offers encouragement to carry on in this music video for "Rise and Shine," directed by Lee Goff.
12/23/2020
03:05

Josh Dorr - "Girl Talk"

Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
02:56

Canaan Smith - "Cabin in the Woods"

Canaan Smith finds some peace of mind among the wilderness in his music video for "Cabin in the Woods."
01/08/2021