CMT Music Videos
JT Hodges featuring Stumpy - "Sandman"
09/01/2020
In his music video for "Sandman" featuring Stumpy, JT Hodges introduces the resilient locals of Abacos, Bahamas, who faced the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
More
Watching
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosKylie Frey - "Spur of the Moment"
An erratic romance takes its toll on Kylie Frey in the music video for her song "Spur of the Moment," directed by Preston Leatherman.
07/29/2020
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosMadeline Merlo - "Kiss Kiss"
In the video for "Kiss Kiss," directed by Brian K. Vaughan, Madeline Merlo shows how two people with broken hearts can forget about their exes.
08/03/2020
Performance
02:44
CMT Music VideosAlexis Wilkins - "If I'm Being Honest"
Boy meets girl with a patriotic twist in the music video for Alexis Wilkins's song "If I'm Being Honest," which was filmed in an American Legion hall and pays homage to U.S. veterans.
08/04/2020
Performance
04:38
CMT Music VideosAshley Ray - "Pauline"
Country singer-songwriter Ashley Ray channels the spirits of her mother and grandmother in the music video for her autobiographical track "Pauline" directed by Stereophonic Films.
08/11/2020
Performance
02:37
CMT Music VideosWillie Nelson and Friends - "On the Road Again"
Willie Nelson and the 2020 ACM Awards New Artist nominees aid COVID-19 response with the music video for "On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)," a remake of Nelson's classic hit.
08/14/2020
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosCarter Faith - "Leaving Tennessee"
Emerging singer-songwriter Carter Faith sings about ending her wandering tendencies in the music video for "Leaving Tennessee."
08/19/2020
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosMo Pitney - "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy"
Mo Pitney shows his appreciation for family, hard work and the country life in his music video for "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy."
08/20/2020
Performance
02:47
CMT Music VideosShannon LaBrie - "Firewalker"
In the rustic music video for her song "Firewalker," Shannon LaBrie strolls through the woods while reflecting on overcoming life's challenges.
08/21/2020
Performance
04:13
CMT Music VideosKree Harrison - "Chosen Family Tree"
Kree Harrison performs a live rendition of "Chosen Family Tree," her song about how the relationships we pick can be as impactful as the ones we are born into.
08/26/2020
Performance
03:49
CMT Music VideosElizabeth Cook - "Bones"
Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook roams a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the music video for the hard-driving "Bones" from her latest album "Aftermath."
08/26/2020
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosJT Hodges featuring Stumpy - "Sandman"
In his music video for "Sandman" featuring Stumpy, JT Hodges introduces the resilient locals of Abacos, Bahamas, who faced the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
09/01/2020
Performance
05:08
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "Sunday Drive"
Brett Eldredge reflects on important life lessons he learned during his childhood in the music video for his song "Sunday Drive."
09/01/2020
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosLJ - "Preachin'"
Texas-bred singer-songwriter LJ sings about finding a love that's like preaching to the choir in the music video for her 2020 song "Preachin'."
09/03/2020
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosChapel Hart - "Jesus & Alcohol"
Country trio Chapel Hart sings about mending a broken heart with faith and alcohol, featuring guest Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.
09/08/2020
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosTyler Joe Miller - "I Would Be Over Me Too"
Singer Tyler Joe Miller can't blame his ex-girlfriend for moving on in the music video for "I Would Be Over Me Too," directed by Carl Sheldon.
09/15/2020
Performance
03:27
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Let Me Go"
Cassadee Pope knows it's time to pick up the pieces and move on from a failing relationship in the music video for her song "Let Me Go," directed by Lee Goff.
09/17/2020
Performance
03:13
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "All of the Boys"
Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones treks around the backwoods in the music video for her song "All of the Boys\"" off her 2019 EP "Chasin' Me."
09/17/2020
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosBree Doster - "As Good as I Remember It"
Singer-songwriter Bree Doster questions the memories of a past love in the music video for "As Good as I Remember It," directed by Jarad Clement.
09/21/2020
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Counting on the Weather"
Cassadee Pope sings about never wanting a romantic night to end in the music video for the song "Counting on the Weather" from her acoustic album "Rise and Shine."
10/01/2020
Performance
03:44
CMT Music VideosJay Allen - "Lines"
Singer-songwriter Jay Allen, who went viral with his 2017 song "Blank Stares," offers another deeply personal song in the video for "Lines."
10/09/2020