CMT Music Videos

Devin Dawson - "Dark Horse"

02/25/2019

In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Devin Dawson stays true to himself as he performs "Dark Horse" from his album of the same name.

Performance
03:08

CMT Music Videos
Danny Burns - "Let It Go"

Singer-songwriter Danny Burns performs his bluegrass-inflected song "Let It Go" with accompaniment from country artists Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.
01/22/2019
Performance
04:08

CMT Music Videos
Kyle Park - "Rio"

Country artist Kyle Park performs "Rio," a song from his 2018 album "Don't Forget Where You Come From," in this music video directed by Paul De La Cerda.
01/30/2019
Performance
03:41

CMT Music Videos
Terra Bella - "Middle of Nowhere USA"

Terra Bella goes back to the little workshop where it all began in the video for their song "Middle of Nowhere USA."
01/31/2019
Performance
04:05

CMT Music Videos
Kalie Shorr - "Awake"

Rising artist Kalie Shorr performs the title track from her 2018 EP "Awake."
02/01/2019
Performance
03:05

CMT Music Videos
Carter Winter - "Skylines"

Country artist Carter Winter performs his song "Skylines" from the 2018 album "Temptation."
02/05/2019
Performance
03:06

CMT Music Videos
Dylan Scott - "Nothing to Do Town"

In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Nothing to Do Town" from his EP of the same name.
02/07/2019
Performance
02:52

CMT Music Videos
Hunter Hayes - "Heartbreak"

Country artist Hunter Hayes keeps his head up while going through the daily grind in the video for his song "Heartbreak."
02/14/2019
Performance
03:43

CMT Music Videos
Crowder - "Red Letters"

Crowder performs his song "Red Letters" from his 2018 album "I Know a Ghost" in this music video directed by Patrick Tohill.
02/14/2019
Performance
02:49

CMT Music Videos
Dan + Shay - "All to Myself" (Shadow Video)

In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform "All to Myself" from their self-titled album.
02/18/2019
Performance
02:45

CMT Music Videos
Baylee Littrell - "Don't Knock It"

In this music video directed by Leighanne Littrell, Baylee Littrell embraces a laid-back country life as he performs "Don't Knock It."
02/19/2019
Performance
03:38

CMT Music Videos
CMT Music Videos
Darby - "Trying on Dresses"

In this music video directed by Mika Matin, Darby performs her song "Trying on Dresses."
02/26/2019
Performance
03:40

CMT Music Videos
Gabby Barrett - "I Hope"

Gabby Barrett performs her song "I Hope" in this music video directed by Taylor Kelly and Brian K. Vaughan.
02/26/2019
Performance
03:17

CMT Music Videos
Tim Montana - "American Thread"

In this Spidey Smith-directed music video, Tim Montana performs his song "American Thread."
02/26/2019
Performance
04:03

CMT Music Videos
Ashley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere" (Live)

In this music video directed by Ryan Mclemore, Ashley McBryde performs "Girl Goin' Nowhere" live at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
02/27/2019
Music Video
03:04

CMT Music Videos
Ry Bradley - "Leave You with a Song"

Ry Bradley performs his song "Leave You with a Song" in this music video directed by Taylor Nored.
02/28/2019
Performance
02:45

CMT Music Videos
Chris Janson - "Good Vibes"

In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Chris Janson performs his song "Good Vibes."
03/04/2019
Performance
03:26

CMT Music Videos
Walker Montgomery - "You Heard It Here First"

Walker Montgomery performs his song ""You Heard It Here First" in this music video directed by Dawson Waters.
03/06/2019
Performance
03:16

CMT Music Videos
Ingrid Andress - "Lady Like"

Ingrid Andress defines her own version of femininity in this music video for her single "Lady Like."
03/08/2019
Performance
04:18

CMT Music Videos
Danny Burns featuring Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer - "North Country"

In this music video directed by Alex Chaloff, Danny Burns performs "North Country" with help from Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer.
03/15/2019
Performance
05:50

CMT Music Videos
Cledus T. Judd - "Bittersweet"

In this music video directed by Michael Valentine, Cledus T. Judd shares a beautiful message to his daughter as he performs "Bittersweet."
03/15/2019