CMT Music Videos
Devin Dawson - "Dark Horse"
02/25/2019
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Devin Dawson stays true to himself as he performs "Dark Horse" from his album of the same name.
More
Watching
Performance
03:08
CMT Music VideosDanny Burns - "Let It Go"
Singer-songwriter Danny Burns performs his bluegrass-inflected song "Let It Go" with accompaniment from country artists Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.
01/22/2019
Performance
04:08
CMT Music VideosKyle Park - "Rio"
Country artist Kyle Park performs "Rio," a song from his 2018 album "Don't Forget Where You Come From," in this music video directed by Paul De La Cerda.
01/30/2019
Performance
03:41
CMT Music VideosTerra Bella - "Middle of Nowhere USA"
Terra Bella goes back to the little workshop where it all began in the video for their song "Middle of Nowhere USA."
01/31/2019
Performance
04:05
CMT Music VideosKalie Shorr - "Awake"
Rising artist Kalie Shorr performs the title track from her 2018 EP "Awake."
02/01/2019
Performance
03:05
CMT Music VideosCarter Winter - "Skylines"
Country artist Carter Winter performs his song "Skylines" from the 2018 album "Temptation."
02/05/2019
Performance
03:06
CMT Music VideosDylan Scott - "Nothing to Do Town"
In this music video directed by Eric Welch, Dylan Scott performs "Nothing to Do Town" from his EP of the same name.
02/07/2019
Performance
02:52
CMT Music VideosHunter Hayes - "Heartbreak"
Country artist Hunter Hayes keeps his head up while going through the daily grind in the video for his song "Heartbreak."
02/14/2019
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosCrowder - "Red Letters"
Crowder performs his song "Red Letters" from his 2018 album "I Know a Ghost" in this music video directed by Patrick Tohill.
02/14/2019
Performance
02:49
CMT Music VideosDan + Shay - "All to Myself" (Shadow Video)
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform "All to Myself" from their self-titled album.
02/18/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosBaylee Littrell - "Don't Knock It"
In this music video directed by Leighanne Littrell, Baylee Littrell embraces a laid-back country life as he performs "Don't Knock It."
02/19/2019
Performance
03:38
CMT Music VideosDevin Dawson - "Dark Horse"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough, Devin Dawson stays true to himself as he performs "Dark Horse" from his album of the same name.
02/25/2019
Performance
03:03
CMT Music VideosDarby - "Trying on Dresses"
In this music video directed by Mika Matin, Darby performs her song "Trying on Dresses."
02/26/2019
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosGabby Barrett - "I Hope"
Gabby Barrett performs her song "I Hope" in this music video directed by Taylor Kelly and Brian K. Vaughan.
02/26/2019
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosTim Montana - "American Thread"
In this Spidey Smith-directed music video, Tim Montana performs his song "American Thread."
02/26/2019
Performance
04:03
CMT Music VideosAshley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere" (Live)
In this music video directed by Ryan Mclemore, Ashley McBryde performs "Girl Goin' Nowhere" live at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
02/27/2019
Music Video
03:04
CMT Music VideosRy Bradley - "Leave You with a Song"
Ry Bradley performs his song "Leave You with a Song" in this music video directed by Taylor Nored.
02/28/2019
Performance
02:45
CMT Music VideosChris Janson - "Good Vibes"
In this music video directed by Michael Monaco, Chris Janson performs his song "Good Vibes."
03/04/2019
Performance
03:26
CMT Music VideosWalker Montgomery - "You Heard It Here First"
Walker Montgomery performs his song ""You Heard It Here First" in this music video directed by Dawson Waters.
03/06/2019
Performance
03:16
CMT Music VideosIngrid Andress - "Lady Like"
Ingrid Andress defines her own version of femininity in this music video for her single "Lady Like."
03/08/2019
Performance
04:18
CMT Music VideosDanny Burns featuring Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer - "North Country"
In this music video directed by Alex Chaloff, Danny Burns performs "North Country" with help from Mindy Smith, Sam Bush and ChessBoxer.
03/15/2019