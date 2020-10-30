CMT Music Videos
Everette - "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot"
12/03/2020
The guys of Everette reminisce about growing up in a small town in the music video for their song "Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot," directed by William Hamilton.
Caleb Lovely - "The Best Part"
Caleb Lovely gears up for his wedding day in the music video for his song "The Best Part."
10/30/2020
Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks and More - "PINK"
Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans celebrate breast cancer survivors and those who have been impacted by the disease with their single "PINK."
11/04/2020
Julia Cole - "Side Piece"
Julia Cole embraces independence when she realizes her man has been running around with another woman in the "Side Piece" music video directed by Carlo Alberto Orecchia.
11/04/2020
Cassadee Pope - "Hoodie"
After finding an ex's old sweatshirt, Cassadee Pope wonders if a reconciliation could be in their future in the music video for her song "Hoodie," directed by Lee Goff.
11/12/2020
Sacha - "Cheers"
Singer-songwriter Sacha encourages her office coworkers to cut loose in the music video for "Cheers" from her EP "The Best Thing."
11/16/2020
Paige King Johnson - "Just Like You"
Singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is feeling fortunate about the man in her life in the music video for "Just Like You," directed by Josh Sikkema and Pam Tillis.
11/19/2020
Blackberry Smoke - "Run Away from It All"
Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke hit the open road in the music video for "Run Away from It All" from their album "Find a Light."
11/19/2020
Cassadee Pope - "Sand Paper"
Cassadee Pope laments about the expectations to change who she is in this music video for "Sand Paper"" directed by Lee Goff.
11/25/2020
Ryan Kinder featuring Sykamore - "Doing Fine"
When it comes to breakups, Ryan Kinder and Sykamore prove that misery loves company in the music video for their song "Doing Fine," directed by Benjamin Clyde.
12/01/2020
Stephanie Owens - "Mary, Did You Know?"
Stephanie Owens performs her rendition of the Christmas classic "Mary, Did You Know?," originally recorded by Christian singer Michael English in 1991.
12/03/2020
Cassadee Pope - "California Dreaming"
Cassadee Pope faces her regrets about a failed romance in the music video for her song "California Dreaming" directed by Lee Goff.
12/10/2020
Cassadee Pope - "Rise and Shine"
In an illuminating performance, Cassadee Pope offers encouragement to carry on in this music video for "Rise and Shine," directed by Lee Goff.
12/23/2020
Josh Dorr - "Girl Talk"
Josh Dorr plays guitar and cozies up to his partner in the video for his 2020 single "Girl Talk."
01/07/2021
Canaan Smith - "Cabin in the Woods"
Canaan Smith finds some peace of mind among the wilderness in his music video for "Cabin in the Woods."
01/08/2021
Joe Hanson - "Head Over Wheels"
Joe Hanson reminisces about his first car and the memories he made with it in the music video for "Head Over Wheels."
01/11/2021
The Shires featuring Lauren Alaina - "Lightning Strikes"
Lauren Alaina lends her voice to this updated version of The Shires's song about what could have been -- and still might be -- in the music video for "Lightning Strikes."
01/25/2021
Chapel Hart - "I Will Follow"
Chapel Hart sings about following your dreams in the music video for their song "I Will Follow," featuring footage from their lives on the road.
02/05/2021
Chuck Wicks - "Old with You"
Chuck Wicks embraces his luck in love with wife Kasi Williams in this music video for "Old with You" directed by Marcel Chagnon.
02/14/2021
Jennifer Smestad - "Half the Man"
Jennifer Smestad reflects on her expectations for a partner and how much she loves her father in the music video for "Half the Man."
02/24/2021