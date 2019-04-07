shows
The Last Cowboy
Victory Lap Times Two
08/28/2019
Craig and Cade agree to put their horses' safety first and forgo a runoff, making them the 2019 cochampions.
Highlight
01:15
The Last Cowboy
It's Anybody's Game
Ginger's confident Craig can beat his skilled competitors, including the formidable Andrea, the not-always-confident Matt Mills and Abby, who recently broke up with Casey Deary.
07/04/2019
Highlight
03:09
The Last Cowboy
Highlight
01:33
The Last Cowboy
S2
What to Look for in the Cactus Reining Classic
Taylor Sheridan breaks down what the judges want to see in terms of speed, control, stops and spins in order to win one of just 10 coveted spots in the upcoming 2021 Run for a Million.
11/12/2021
Highlight
04:48
The Last Cowboy
S2
The Runoff for a Million
Kole Price and Shawn Flarida compete in a runoff for the top prize, and all the riders reflect on this year's competition.
12/17/2021