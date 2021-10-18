Luke Combs - "Forever After All"
10/13/2021
Luke Combs gives an emotional performance of his love song "Forever After All" to open the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
More
Watching
Exclusive
01:35
2021 CMT Artists of the YearBackstage at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021
Get a peek beyond the red carpet and behind the scenes of one of country's biggest nights as Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Lady A and more celebrate CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/18/2021
Exclusive
01:10
2021 CMT Artists of the YearCMT Artists of the Year 2021 in 60 Seconds
Relive the most memorable moments of the night, including show-stopping performances, unforgettable tributes and moving acceptance speeches, presented by GEICO.
10/14/2021
Performance
02:40
2021 CMT Artists of the YearWalker Hayes - "Fancy Like"
Walker Hayes performs his hit song "Fancy Like" at CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:17
2021 CMT Artists of the YearKelsea Ballerini Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage from a sold-out concert in Franklin, TN, to share her career wisdom and show her gratitude after being honored at CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:17
2021 CMT Artists of the YearKelsea Ballerini and Jonas Brothers Cover The Beatles
Jonas Brothers joins CMT Artists of the Year 2021 honoree Kelsea Ballerini onstage to cover Joe Cocker's rendition of The Beatles song "With a Little Help from My Friends."
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:36
2021 CMT Artists of the YearChris Stapleton Is Awarded an Artist of the Year Honor
CMT Artists of the Year 2021 honoree Chris Stapleton opens up about his country music career while accepting his award.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:03
2021 CMT Artists of the YearBoyz II Men and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix - "Cold"
R&B group Boyz II Men pays tribute to CMT Artist of the Year recipient Chris Stapleton with a cover of his 2020 song "Cold," featuring Kevin Olusola from Pentatonix.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:03
2021 CMT Artists of the YearKane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses"
Kane Brown performs a cover of Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis's 2002 release "Three Wooden Crosses" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Highlight
02:25
2021 CMT Artists of the YearRandy Travis Is Honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award
Country music icon Randy Travis receives a standing ovation from the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 audience as he accepts the Artist of a Lifetime award alongside his wife, Mary.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:34
2021 CMT Artists of the YearMickey Guyton Receives the Breakout Artist of the Year Award
Mickey Guyton reflects on her obstacles and path to success as a Black woman in country music as she accepts the Breakout Artist of the Year award at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:22
2021 CMT Artists of the YearMickey Guyton and Yola - "Remember Her Name"
Mickey Guyton is joined by Yola at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 to perform "Remember Her Name,” Guyton's moving tribute to Breonna Taylor and the title track from her debut album.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:01
2021 CMT Artists of the YearGabby Barrett Accepts Her Artist of the Year Honor
Gabby Barrett gives a shout-out to her support team for helping her overcome her doubters and naysayers as she accepts her CMT Artist of the Year honor.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:41
2021 CMT Artists of the YearGabby Barrett - "The Good Ones"
Gabby Barrett gives a heartwarming performance of her song "The Good Ones" at the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Highlight
00:55
2021 CMT Artists of the YearLuke Combs Humbly Accepts His Artist of the Year Award
Luke Combs gives it up for his fans and thanks country music stars and fellow honorees Randy Travis and Chris Stapleton during his CMT Artists of the Year 2021 acceptance speech.
10/13/2021
Performance
03:38
2021 CMT Artists of the YearLuke Combs - "Forever After All"
Luke Combs gives an emotional performance of his love song "Forever After All" to open the CMT Artists of the Year 2021.
10/13/2021
Highlight
01:30
2021 CMT Artists of the YearKane Brown Receives His Artist of the Year Honor
Kane Brown honors the life of his late drummer Kenny Dixon, pays tribute to honoree Randy Travis and gives shout-outs to his fellow CMT Artists of the Year during his acceptance speech.
10/13/2021
Exclusive
02:57
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Chris Stapleton - "Starting Over"
CMT Artists of the Year 2021 honoree Chris Stapleton discusses the songwriting and recording process behind his track "Starting Over," and the importance of having hope through life changes.
10/13/2021
Exclusive
04:05
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Gabby Barrett - "The Good Ones"
Gabby Barrett breaks down how her relationship with her husband influenced her song "The Good Ones," which is now a wedding favorite among her fans.
10/11/2021
Exclusive
02:57
2021 CMT Artists of the YearHit Story: Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"
Kane Brown explains the songwriting process behind "Worldwide Beautiful" and describes how real-life news events prompted him to release the antidiscrimination anthem.
10/11/2021