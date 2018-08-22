CMT Music Videos
Travis Meadows - “Underdogs”
09/10/2018
Travis Meadows sings an ode to the universal feeling of being beaten down and overlooked in the music video for his song “Underdogs.”
More
Watching
Music Video
03:34
CMT Music VideosDan + Shay - "Speechless"
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, Dan + Shay perform the song "Speechless" from their self-titled album.
08/22/2018
Music Video
03:29
CMT Music VideosTyler Cain - "Back to Me"
Singer-songwriter Tyler Cain performs "Back to Me" from his EP "This Is All There Is, Vol. 1."
08/23/2018
Music Video
03:59
CMT Music VideosFirekid featuring Rory Feek - "Boomerang"
In this music video directed by Rory Feek, Firekid performs "Boomerang" featuring Rory Feek from his EP "XY."
08/24/2018
Music Video
03:15
CMT Music VideosLauren Duski - “Costume Party”
“The Voice” Season 12 runner-up Lauren Duski explores notions of inner and outer beauty in the video for her song “Costume Party.”
08/27/2018
Music Video
03:31
CMT Music VideosKimberly Kelly - "Don’t Blame It on Me"
Country singer Kimberly Kelly performs her song "Don't Blame It on Me" in this video directed by Zack Morris.
08/31/2018
Music Video
02:58
CMT Music VideosChase Rice - "Eyes on You"
Chase Rice performs the song "Eyes on You" from his album "Lambs & Lions" in this Brian Lazzaro-directed music video.
09/05/2018
Music Video
03:18
CMT Music VideosHeather Morgan - "Your Hurricane"
Heather Morgan performs "Your Hurricane" from her album "Borrowed Heart."
09/05/2018
Music Video
03:22
CMT Music VideosRandall King - “Mirror, Mirror”
Country crooner Randall King performs his song “Mirror, Mirror” in a video directed by Zack Morris.
09/06/2018
Music Video
03:20
CMT Music VideosJake Owen - "Down to the Honkytonk"
In this music video directed by Justin Clough and Ben Skipworth, Jake Owen performs "Down to the Honkytonk" from his self-titled EP.
09/07/2018
Music Video
03:26
CMT Music VideosLee Brice - "Rumor"
Country crooner Lee Brice co-stars with his real-life wife Sara Reeveley in the video for his song "Rumor."
09/10/2018
Music Video
04:15
CMT Music VideosTravis Meadows - “Underdogs”
Travis Meadows sings an ode to the universal feeling of being beaten down and overlooked in the music video for his song “Underdogs.”
09/10/2018
Music Video
03:54
CMT Music VideosMichael Ray - "One That Got Away"
Michael Ray performs "One That Got Away" from his album "Amos."
09/10/2018
Music Video
03:54
CMT Music VideosChelsea Williams - "Dreamcatcher"
Singer-songwriter Chelsea Williams performs the song "Dreamcatcher" from her album "Boomerang."
09/11/2018
Music Video
03:23
CMT Music VideosJohn Gurney - "Fairytale Dress"
Country artist John Gurney performs his song "Fairytale Dress" in this video directed by Chase Lauer.
09/11/2018
Music Video
02:32
CMT Music VideosRyan Calhoun - "What a Life"
In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Ryan Calhoun performs "What a Life."
09/11/2018
Music Video
03:38
CMT Music VideosJillian Jacqueline Featuring Keith Urban - "If I Were You"
In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, singer-songwriter Jillian Jacqueline is accompanied by country superstar Keith Urban on her song "If I Were You."
09/12/2018
Music Video
03:02
CMT Music VideosJ.D. Shelburne - "One Less Girl"
In this music video directed by Austin Peckham, J.D. Shelburne performs "One Less Girl" from his album "Two Lane Town."
09/18/2018
Music Video
03:25
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "Love Someone" (The Edgar Cut)
In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Brett Eldredge performs "Love Someone" and shares the spotlight with his dog Edgar.
09/20/2018
Music Video
02:49
CMT Music VideosAlex Hall - "Tear Me Apart"
Country singer Alex Hall performs his song "Tear Me Apart" in this video directed by Dan Martinie.
09/20/2018
Music Video
03:51
CMT Music VideosDavid Nail and the Well Ravens - "Heavy"
In this music video directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard, David Nail and the Well Ravens performs "Heavy" from their album "Only This and Nothing More."
09/24/2018