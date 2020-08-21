CMT Music Videos
Bree Doster - "As Good as I Remember It"
09/21/2020
Singer-songwriter Bree Doster questions the memories of a past love in the music video for "As Good as I Remember It," directed by Jarad Clement.
More
Watching
Performance
02:47
CMT Music VideosShannon LaBrie - "Firewalker"
In the rustic music video for her song "Firewalker," Shannon LaBrie strolls through the woods while reflecting on overcoming life's challenges.
08/21/2020
Performance
04:13
CMT Music VideosKree Harrison - "Chosen Family Tree"
Kree Harrison performs a live rendition of "Chosen Family Tree," her song about how the relationships we pick can be as impactful as the ones we are born into.
08/26/2020
Performance
03:49
CMT Music VideosElizabeth Cook - "Bones"
Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Cook roams a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the music video for the hard-driving "Bones" from her latest album "Aftermath."
08/26/2020
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosJT Hodges featuring Stumpy - "Sandman"
In his music video for "Sandman" featuring Stumpy, JT Hodges introduces the resilient locals of Abacos, Bahamas, who faced the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
09/01/2020
Performance
05:08
CMT Music VideosBrett Eldredge - "Sunday Drive"
Brett Eldredge reflects on important life lessons he learned during his childhood in the music video for his song "Sunday Drive."
09/01/2020
Performance
03:17
CMT Music VideosLJ - "Preachin'"
Texas-bred singer-songwriter LJ sings about finding a love that's like preaching to the choir in the music video for her 2020 song "Preachin'."
09/03/2020
Performance
04:33
CMT Music VideosChapel Hart - "Jesus & Alcohol"
Country trio Chapel Hart sings about mending a broken heart with faith and alcohol, featuring guest Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.
09/08/2020
Performance
03:30
CMT Music VideosTyler Joe Miller - "I Would Be Over Me Too"
Singer Tyler Joe Miller can't blame his ex-girlfriend for moving on in the music video for "I Would Be Over Me Too," directed by Carl Sheldon.
09/15/2020
Performance
03:27
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Let Me Go"
Cassadee Pope knows it's time to pick up the pieces and move on from a failing relationship in the music video for her song "Let Me Go," directed by Lee Goff.
09/17/2020
Performance
03:13
CMT Music VideosCaroline Jones - "All of the Boys"
Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones treks around the backwoods in the music video for her song "All of the Boys\"" off her 2019 EP "Chasin' Me."
09/17/2020
Performance
03:40
CMT Music VideosBree Doster - "As Good as I Remember It"
Singer-songwriter Bree Doster questions the memories of a past love in the music video for "As Good as I Remember It," directed by Jarad Clement.
09/21/2020
Performance
03:39
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Counting on the Weather"
Cassadee Pope sings about never wanting a romantic night to end in the music video for the song "Counting on the Weather" from her acoustic album "Rise and Shine."
10/01/2020
Performance
03:44
CMT Music VideosJay Allen - "Lines"
Singer-songwriter Jay Allen, who went viral with his 2017 song "Blank Stares," offers another deeply personal song in the video for "Lines."
10/09/2020
Performance
03:09
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Hangover"
Cassadee Pope performs her stripped-down, intimate acoustic single "Hangover" on stage.
10/15/2020
Performance
03:36
CMT Music VideosLakeview - "In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)"
The guys of Lakeview sing about the repercussions of a bitter breakup in the music video for their song "In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)," directed by Dan Drachman.
10/19/2020
Performance
03:23
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Built This House"
Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope reflects on finding her own path in the music video for "Built This House," from her 2020 album "Let Me Go."
10/29/2020
Performance
03:43
CMT Music VideosCaleb Lovely - "The Best Part"
Caleb Lovely gears up for his wedding day in the music video for his song "The Best Part."
10/30/2020
Performance
03:33
CMT Music VideosDolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks and More - "PINK"
Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans celebrate breast cancer survivors and those who have been impacted by the disease with their single "PINK."
11/04/2020
Performance
02:40
CMT Music VideosJulia Cole - "Side Piece"
Julia Cole embraces independence when she realizes her man has been running around with another woman in the "Side Piece" music video directed by Carlo Alberto Orecchia.
11/04/2020
Performance
03:10
CMT Music VideosCassadee Pope - "Hoodie"
After finding an ex's old sweatshirt, Cassadee Pope wonders if a reconciliation could be in their future in the music video for her song "Hoodie," directed by Lee Goff.
11/12/2020