John Gurney - "Fairytale Dress"

09/11/2018

Country artist John Gurney performs his song "Fairytale Dress" in this video directed by Chase Lauer.

Music Video
03:31

Kimberly Kelly - "Don’t Blame It on Me"

Country singer Kimberly Kelly performs her song "Don't Blame It on Me" in this video directed by Zack Morris.
08/31/2018
Music Video
02:58

Chase Rice - "Eyes on You"

Chase Rice performs the song "Eyes on You" from his album "Lambs & Lions" in this Brian Lazzaro-directed music video.
09/05/2018
Music Video
03:18

Heather Morgan - "Your Hurricane"

Heather Morgan performs "Your Hurricane" from her album "Borrowed Heart."
09/05/2018
Music Video
03:22

Randall King - “Mirror, Mirror”

Country crooner Randall King performs his song “Mirror, Mirror” in a video directed by Zack Morris.
09/06/2018
Music Video
03:20

Jake Owen - "Down to the Honkytonk"

In this music video directed by Justin Clough and Ben Skipworth, Jake Owen performs "Down to the Honkytonk" from his self-titled EP.
09/07/2018
Music Video
03:26

Lee Brice - "Rumor"

Country crooner Lee Brice co-stars with his real-life wife Sara Reeveley in the video for his song "Rumor."
09/10/2018
Music Video
04:15

Travis Meadows - “Underdogs”

Travis Meadows sings an ode to the universal feeling of being beaten down and overlooked in the music video for his song “Underdogs.”
09/10/2018
Music Video
03:54

Michael Ray - "One That Got Away"

Michael Ray performs "One That Got Away" from his album "Amos."
09/10/2018
Music Video
03:54

Chelsea Williams - "Dreamcatcher"

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Williams performs the song "Dreamcatcher" from her album "Boomerang."
09/11/2018
Music Video
02:32

Ryan Calhoun - "What a Life"

In this music video directed by Dustin Haney, Ryan Calhoun performs "What a Life."
09/11/2018
Music Video
03:23

Jillian Jacqueline Featuring Keith Urban - "If I Were You"

In this music video directed by Patrick Tracy, singer-songwriter Jillian Jacqueline is accompanied by country superstar Keith Urban on her song "If I Were You."
09/12/2018
Music Video
03:02

J.D. Shelburne - "One Less Girl"

In this music video directed by Austin Peckham, J.D. Shelburne performs "One Less Girl" from his album "Two Lane Town."
09/18/2018
Music Video
03:25

Brett Eldredge - "Love Someone" (The Edgar Cut)

In this music video directed by Jeff Venable, Brett Eldredge performs "Love Someone" and shares the spotlight with his dog Edgar.
09/20/2018
Music Video
02:49

Alex Hall - "Tear Me Apart"

Country singer Alex Hall performs his song "Tear Me Apart" in this video directed by Dan Martinie.
09/20/2018
Music Video
03:51

David Nail and the Well Ravens - "Heavy"

In this music video directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard, David Nail and the Well Ravens performs "Heavy" from their album "Only This and Nothing More."
09/24/2018
Music Video
03:07

Adam Hood Featuring Brent Cobb - "She Don't Love Me"

Brent Cobb joins singer-songwriter Adam Hood to perform Hood's song "She Don't Love Me" from his album “Somewhere in Between.”
09/25/2018
Music Video
03:32
Nick Howard - "Our Time"

In this music video directed by Austin Hein, Nick Howard performs "Our Time."
09/27/2018
Music Video
04:07

Kelleigh Bannen - "Happy Birthday"

In this music video directed by Evan Kaufmann, Kelleigh Bannen performs "Happy Birthday."
10/13/2018
Music Video
03:27

John Prine - "Summer's End"

In this music video directed by Kerrin Sheldon and Elaine McMillion Sheldon, John Prine performs "Summer's End" from his album "The Tree of Forgiveness."
10/03/2018
Music Video
04:02

Delta Rae - "Do You Ever Dream?"

Delta Rae performs the song "Do You Ever Dream?" in this scenic music video, which was filmed in Iceland and directed by Law.
10/03/2018