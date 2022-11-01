Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn
Country artists pay tribute to the trailblazer.
SATURDAYS 9a/8cCMT Hot 20 Countdown
Carissa Culiner catches up with Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Jenny Tolman and more women of country at the inaugural Cowgirls at the Cowboy Festival in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Last Cowboy
Catch up on the competitive world of horse reining.
Make a Plan to Vote Early
With so much at stake, there’s no time to waste. Go to VoteEarly.org to make a plan to Vote Early.
CMT Artists of the Year 2022
Featuring Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and more, the CMT Artists of the Year 2022 celebrates the hottest artists in country and honors Alan Jackson with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more celebrate the vast talent and mentorship of country star Vince Gill in this special, featuring live performances of his greatest hits.
Satisfy Your Live Music Cravings
CMT News
Wynonna Announces "The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert"
Shenanigans Down South
About CMT
CMT is the authority on country music and lifestyle, offering a unique mix of programming including original series, beloved sitcoms, music events and specials.