Fan Hub

CMT Music Headquarters
CMT Music Headquarters

Celebrate country legends and new favorites, featuring music videos, specials and more.

All Music Shows

CMT Hot 20 Countdown

CMT Hot 20 Countdown

MAKE YOUR SELECTIONS

Cast your vote for the hottest music videos of the week, plus Heatseeker and Hot or Not spots.

Vote Now

CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton

CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton

Catch Mickey Guyton Live This Fall

View tour dates to see if Mickey Guyton is coming to a city near you.

See Tour Dates

CMT Music on YouTube

CMT Music on YouTube

CMT SPECIALS, MUSIC VIDEOS AND MORE

Get the latest videos from CMT series and live events as well as updates from your favorite artists.

Visit YouTube

CMT Next Women of Country Presents Kimberly Perry

CMT Next Women of Country Presents Kimberly Perry

Check Out This Year's Tour Dates

Headliner Kimberly Perry, formerly of The Band Perry, will be joined by other CMT Next Women of Country artists.

Get Tickets

CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown

CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown

Check Out This Week's Nominees

See this week's nominees and vote for your favorite country music videos.

Vote Now