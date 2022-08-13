CMT Hot 20 Countdown

Cody Alan Host

Cody Alan is undoubtedly one of the most recognized names in broadcasting. He can be seen as the co-host of Hot 20 Countdown, CMT's signature weekly music TV show, which is delivered to 90 million homes. He can also be heard as the host and executive producer of CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio Live on over 250 stations, with nearly 3 million weekly listeners.

Cody is a three-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner and was named one of "Nashville's Most Beautiful People" by Nashville Lifestyles magazine in 2012. Popular for his open, friendly, fun and always entertaining interviews with the biggest names in music and entertainment, Cody takes fans where no one else goes -- from backstage to the red carpet and beyond, across multiple platforms.

When not on radio or TV, Cody loves staying fit, exploring new music, watching reality shows, caffeine, ironing, sunshine, cooking with a crockpot and spending time with family and friends