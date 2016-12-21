Lip Sync Battle: Dustin Lynch and Cassadee Pope Face Off

Who Will Leave "Every Bit of Ridiculous" on the Spike TV Series?

Win or lose, Dustin Lynch knows exactly how his Lip Sync Battle is going to end Wednesday night (Dec. 21).

“I’m gonna leave every bit of ridiculous I have in my body on that stage tonight,” Lynch promised in a preview of the country episode of Spike’s hit series.

That’s kind of his M.O. for defeating fellow country singer Cassadee Pope.

Lynch is going to be lip syncing along to Ludacris’ 2000 hip-hop single “What’s Your Fantasy” — and presumably, he’ll be performing the less explicit lyrics — as he battles Pope and her sync-along to Panic! At the Disco’s “I Write Sins, Not Tragedies” from 2006.



The winner of this #LipSyncBattle will get a lifetime of bragging rights, the musical upper hand and the championship belt.

“I love the girl to death,” Lynch said of his opponent.

“But for about three hours, I’m gonna hate her guts. I’m going home with that belt.”

Hosted by LL Cool J with commentator Chrissy Teigen, the “Country Holidays” episode of Lip Sync Battle airs Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Spike and CMT.