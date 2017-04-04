Jerrod Niemann Honors His Wife in New Video

We knew Jerrod Niemann had a sentimental side, but we’ve never heard anything as sweet as his new single “God Made a Woman.”

It’s the story of a guy seemingly lost in the world — at least the world of bar-hopping and hanging around until closing time — until he meets the woman who changes it all. She also changes him for the better.

For Niemann, this song is a peek into his personal life. In a post on his Facebook page, he revealed that the tune “really is a biography of my path and my journey to finding my wife.” He married Morgan Petek in 2014.

In a world where commitment and personal growth are often considered four-letter words, it’s beautifully refreshing and reassuring to have an autobiographical love song of redemption in the mix and on the radio.



[ video unavailable on this device ]