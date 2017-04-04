Little Big Town: Backstage at ACM Awards

Before Little Big Town headed up to the stage to accept their trophies for vocal group of the year at Sunday night’s (April 2) Academy of Country Music Awards, there was some hugging to be done.

Band members Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet hugged Lady Antebellum and Rascal Flatts — their competition in the category — because of the camaraderie in country music apparently.

“It’s just the coolest thing. We’re all friends, and we all root for each other. And we cheer each other on,” Sweet explained when the band came backstage after their win.

“And we love the music they’re making,” he said.

Fairchild added that the members of Little Big Town are all fans of the bands who shared this year’s vocal group field, which also included the Eli Young Band and Old Dominion.

“Lady Antebellum stole the show,” she said of their performance of their new song “You Look Good.”