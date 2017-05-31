2017 CMT Music Awards to Honor Gregg Allman

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will honor the memory of the late Gregg Allman with special tribute performances by Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley.

The rock icon and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band died on Saturday (May 27) from liver cancer at age 69.

“Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,” said CMT President Brian Philips. “Over the weekend following his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards. This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ‘The Road Goes on Forever,’ indeed.”

The list of CMTMA performers grows with the additions of Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town. The night will also feature previously announced performances by Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett, plus live collaborations by Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum.

Additional acts and presenters will be announced soon.

Online voting to determine the winners in nine categories including Breakthrough Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and Social Superstar of the Year continues through June 5 via CMT.com.

The top seven finalists for the night’s biggest award, the highly-coveted Video of the Year, will be revealed the morning of June 7. Fans will be able to vote live for the winner.

Ballerini, Rhett and Urban lead the nominees with four nominations each.

Nashville‘s Charles Esten will host the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.