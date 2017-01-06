Earth, Wind & Fire’s CMT Crossroads Adds All-Star Guests

Some of country music’s biggest voices will head to “Boogie Wonderland” when CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends tapes in downtown Nashville next Tuesday (June 6).

Collaborating live onstage with the Grammy-winning band’s co-founders Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson are newly added performers Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Drake White, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts and Sara Evans.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum will perform together twice next week. Lady A was the first band confirmed for the new Crossroads special, and they will reprise their collaboration live on the 2017 CMT Music Awards next Wednesday (June 7).

Fans are invited to attend Tuesday’s taping, which is being held on the corner of 5th and Demonbreun. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. CT, but fans are encouraged to come early as the event is standing room only, first-come, first-served.

Originating from Chicago in 1969 with Bailey, White, Johnson and their late co-founder Maurice White, Earth Wind & Fire are Grammy Lifetime Achievement award honorees and members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have won nine Grammys and four American Music awards.

Their music, including hits “September,” “Shining Star,” “That’s the Way of The World” and “Boogie Wonderland,” has withstood the test of time for last few generations, and they continue to tour and perform to sold-out audiences around the world.

CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Friends premieres June 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The concert taping precedes the Charles Esten-hosted 2017 CMT Music Awards, which airs live from Nashville next Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.