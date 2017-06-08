Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood Offer a Different Take for 2017 CMT Music Awards

Before Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood picked up their trophy for their Collaborative Video of the Year win at Wednesday night’s (June 7) 2017 CMT Music Awards, they joined forces for a mostly stripped down — and slowed down — live version of the winning tune, “The Fighter.”

The first two minutes of their vocals on the powerful duet were backed only by Urban’s electric guitar (and the crowd’s cheers). By the end of the performance, though, the full band came in, sped things up and turned the ballad back into a country-rock love anthem.

Urban co-wrote “The Fighter” with busbee, and it appears on his 2016 album Ripcord.