Brett Young Says Whiskey Is the Answer

You can ask a guy a lot of questions in 60 seconds.

Vevo did it with Brett Young and managed to get 23 questions answered in this rapid fire Q&A.

And while the country newcomer doesn’t seem too fazed by the questions, that may be because he has a couple of go-to answers for so many of them: whiskey and the beach.

When asked about his favorite summer drink, his go-to breakfast food, his pre-show ritual and his No. 1 song celebration, he says whiskey.

When he’s asked about his favorite place in L.A., the best beach in Orange County, where he feels most alive, and whether he’d choose the beach or the mountains, he says beach.

Young — riding high on the success of hits such as “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Sleep Without You” — also reveals a few other musical notes about himself. Like that his first concert was Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, his favorite Shania Twain song is “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,” his favorite Luke Bryan song is “Fast,” and the one genre he likes the most outside of country is soul.