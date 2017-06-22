Nashville in Concert Donates £10,000 to UK Solidarity Fund

Opry Entertainment, the producer of Nashville in Concert, has donated £10,000 to the British Red Cross’ UK Solidarity Fund on behalf of the touring cast, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten, Sam Palladio and Jonathan Jackson.

The donation reflects $12,672.74, and it was made following Saturday’s (June 17) two sold-out shows at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England.

The Manchester Arena was originally scheduled to host the tour, but the production was relocated to the O2 Apollo since the arena remains closed following the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22.

The UK Solidarity Fund was set up to support victims of terror attacks throughout the UK.

On Friday (June 16), Nashville in Concert played to a record crowd of over 11,000 fans at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

“Besides getting an extra day to wander around Glasgow, I was able to record a brand-new single in a local studio,” Esten said in a press release. “Add to that a gorgeous meal with the cast and crew of the tour. And all of this before getting to the best part of all: playing our music for 11,000 mad Glaswegians! The atmosphere, the response, the love in that arena? Flat out amazing. It was a night and a trip that I won’t soon forget!”

The U.S. leg picks up July 23 in Orlando, Florida, with Bowen, Carmack, Esten and Jackson.

Here’s a full list of dates for the U.S. leg of the Nashville summer tour:

July 23: Orlando, Florida

July 25: Clearwater, Florida

July 26: Atlanta

July 28: Grand Prairie, Texas

July 29: Robinsonville, Mississippi

July 30: Huber Heights, Ohio

Aug. 1: Vienna, Virginia

Aug. 2: Raleigh, North Carolina

Aug. 4: Richmond, Virginia

Aug. 5: Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 6: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Enjoy photos from Saturday’s shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

Chris Hollo for Opry Entertainment

