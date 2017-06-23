Carrie Underwood Will Get Terrazzo and Brass Treatment

The Hollywood Walk of Fame that runs up and down Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street will soon be home to another country star’s star. Carrie Underwood is one of the latest honorees who will grace the sidewalk in 2018.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the class of 2018 on Thursday (June 22).

Underwood’s star, made of terrazzo and brass, will be created and installed in a Walk of Fame ceremony, which will be open to the public.

The way a celebrity is chosen for the Walk of Fame starts with a nomination. Anyone can nominate a celebrity as long as the celebrity or his/her management is in agreement with the nomination. Then the selection committee looks carefully at each nominee to make sure they have an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to all kinds of fans.

Other honorees keeping Underwood company in the recording category include Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg and “Weird Al” Yankovic.