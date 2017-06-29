Sara Evans Asks Where the Women Are

Saturday (July 1) marks the 20-year anniversary of Sara Evans‘ debut album release, Three Chords and the Truth.

And at a Change The Conversation event on Tuesday night (June 27) in Nashville, Evans talked about how different things were back in 1997, for her and for all the other women who were topping the country charts back then.

“When I first got my record deal, women were dominating country radio. We had Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Ann Womack, LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, Patty Loveless and on and on. I was fortunate enough to join that group of amazing women,” Evans told the crowd.

“So we need to change the conversation and figure out why it is not that way anymore.

“Why are there not enough women on country radio? Women artists are amazing and they have so much great music that we want to hear and we need to hear, so let’s change the conversation,” she added.

Evans’ new album Words will be released on July 21, and will feature music from 14 female songwriters like Ashley Monroe, Caitlyn Smith, Hillary Lindsey, Hillary Scott, Liz Hengber and Sonya Isaacs.