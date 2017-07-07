Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell and More Cover John Prine for Nashville Rocker

On July 27, artists representing the Americana and Music Row communities will perform a night of live John Prine covers to support one of their own, Nashville musician and visual artist Jessi “Zazu” Wariner.

Zazu, 27, is Steve Wariner’s niece and the co-founder of the rockabilly and garage rock band Those Darlins, which played an integral part in Nashville’s music evolution for a decade before its final farewell tour in winter 2016. The band’s final album Blur the Line was released in 2013, and closes with “Ain’t Afraid,” which has become Zazu’s platform and slogan in her fight against cancer.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer two weeks after the band split last year. After completing eight weeks of radiation treatment, doctors discovered last fall that the cancer had spread to her lymphatic system. The Nashville Scene chronicled her fight in a June cover story.

The “Songs of John Prine” benefit at Nashville’s Basement East will feature performances by Brothers Osborne, Darrin Bradbury, Cory Branan, Elizabeth Cook, Elise Davis, Alex Caress, Paul Cauthen, Lilly Hiatt, Jason Isbell, Jon Latham, Andrew Leahey, Muddy Magnolias, Larissa Murphy, the Nicholson Brothers, Caitlin Rose, Caroline Rose, Amanda Shires, Kelsey Waldon, Colter Wall, Holly Williams and the Whiskey Gentry.

Tickets start at $8 online. All proceeds will support Zazu and her fight against cancer. Those interested in donating directly to the cause may do so by visiting her YouCaring fundraiser site.

The benefit will also celebrate the vinyl reissue of the 2010 Prine tribute album Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows, which features Those Darlins’ version of “Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian.”