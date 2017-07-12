Loretta Lynn: “Willie Ain’t Dead Yet and Neither Am I”

The release of Loretta Lynn‘s next album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, has been postponed until 2018, she announced in a written statement issued Wednesday (July 12).

The project was scheduled to arrive on Aug. 18.

The country icon is at home recuperating from a stroke she had in May, and her doctor has encouraged her to put work aside to focus on making a full recovery. Her remaining 2017 tour dates have been canceled.

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love and support,” Lynn said. “I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day. My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love — sharing my music with all of you.

“My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best, and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you.

“I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

Lynn celebrated her 85th birthday with a sold-out, two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in April.

Wouldn’t It Be Great is a collection of 13 songs recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash. The album includes new versions of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” and “God Makes No Mistakes” from 2004’s Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose album, plus new songs “Ruby’s Stool,” “Ain’t No Time to Go” and “I’m Dying for Someone to Live For.”

