Blake Shelton’s Unlikely Sign of Genius

All New CMT Hot 20 Countdown Airs This Weekend
Some fashion critics think it’s a crime to wear the same look every day. Others think it’s a sign of genius.

Mark Zuckerberg loves his grey T-shirts. Albert Einstein rarely deviated from his grey suits, while Steve Jobs had his signature black turtlenecks.

So what does that say about Blake Shelton and his affinity for dark button downs?

“I look back at my meet-and-greet pictures on Twitter, and literally I have on the same two shirts I’ve worn for the last two or three years,” Shelton told Cody Alan on an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing this weekend. “It makes me feel like a country singer. I’m not like the new kids with the T-shirts and the baseball caps.”

At Penn State’s Happy Valley Jam

STATE COLLEGE, PA - JULY 08: Singer/songwriter Blake Shelton performs during Happy Valley Jam 2017 in Beaver Stadium on the campus of Penn State University July 8, 2017 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Happy Valley Jam) Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Happy Valley Jam

At the 2017 CMA Music Fest

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer/songwriter Blake Shelton performs at Nissan Stadium during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic) Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Luke Bryan and Shelton at the 2015 CMT Artists of the Year

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Brad Paisley and Shelton on The Voice

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: Singer Blake Shelton performs at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

His girlfriend Gwen Stefani always has been a trendsetter whether she’s in a furry blue bikini top on the red carpet, dressed like a harajuku girl or looking glam on The Voice. She could easily give him advice on how to update his look. But it sounds like she prefers to let her man dress himself.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Recording artists Blake Shelton (L) and Gwen Stefani attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I think she feels like it’s a lost hopeless cause,” Shelton said. “You know what I mean? ‘Oh, there’s that shirt that you wear every day. So, it’s clean. So, you’re going to put it on today again.'”

Shelton also talked about his new Smithworks vodka, working with the Oak Ridge Boys and welcoming Kelly Clarkson to The Voice.

Shelton’s full interview with from backstage at Penn State’s Happy Valley Jam will be featured on an all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (July 15-16) at 9 a.m. ET/PT.