Joe Walsh Enlists Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban for VetsAid Concert

The Zac Brown Band and Keith Urban will join Joe Walsh for his first annual concert to support VetsAid, his new nonprofit organization to help veterans and their families.

Blues singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will also perform during the Sept. 20 event at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Walsh has been involved with veterans’ related causes for years, supporting various charities, visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and offering free guitar lessons to the wounded veterans.

He was just 20 months old when his father, a flight instructor for the first U.S. operational jet-powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, died while on active duty in Okinawa.

Walsh established VetsAid to directly support a variety of established and tested veterans-based charities with a proven track record of providing to provide complete and holistic care for veterans and their families.

“War is hell for everyone involved,” Walsh said in announcing the concert. “I lost my father when I was a baby, before I could even make a memory of him. I stopped counting the number of friends I lost in the Vietnam War or that came home forever scarred mentally or physically or both.

“We’ve only just begun to appreciate the long-term impacts on our troops home from Iraq. And in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history continues to drag on with no end in sight and just last month this administration committed to send thousands more of our young men and women into the conflict with no defined goal or strategy.

“I had to do something, and seeing as though rock ‘n’ roll seems to be what I do best, it’s also the least I could do for those who have served and continue to serve our country. We’re all in this together as Americans, and seems to me lately that people are forgetting that.”