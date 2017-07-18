Miranda Lambert on Anderson East: “He Owns My Heart”

Anderson East surrounded himself with the music people he loved most on his 30th birthday.

On Monday (July 17), the Alabama artist, who is currently on tour with Chris Stapleton, shared photos on social media recapping all the birthday fun he had at New York’s Darien Lake water and theme park.

“I can’t believe that I get the privilege to live the life that I get to live,” East said on Instagram. “I have the love of an amazing & kind woman, I get to play music that I love & trust & I get to do it with the greatest band & crew ever & I have the love & support of my family. I love being alive.”

Girlfriend and multi-Grammy winner Miranda Lambert also posted a birthday message for East.

“My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today,” she said on Instagram. “He owns the stage and he owns my heart. Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

East and Brent Cobb continue Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour on Thursday (July 20) in Holmdel, New Jersey. Lambert resumes the Highway Vagabond tour on Friday (July 21) with a performance at Country Jam USA.

