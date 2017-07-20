What AJ’s Good Time Bar Is All About

At AJ’s Good Time Bar, it’s all about the obvious, and that’s havin’ a good time.

Nashville’s new artist-owned honky-tonk offers four floors of fun on Lower Broadway for those who are 21 and older. The entire place is decked out in memorabilia from Jackson’s personal collection.

Floor one, the former home of The Wheel, is now home to AJ’s Honky Tonk, which offers live music nightly starting at 6 p.m. The Hero’s Wall next to the stage is covered in headshots showing some of Jackson’s favorite country singers. Nearby hangs Jackson’s red western shirt and jeans from the cover of 2008’s Good Time album.

What used to be a cigar lounge is now the second floor G T Bar, and it’s heaven for any sports fan. There are TVs and couches for game viewing parties, and the walls are decorated in jerseys from teams representing different sports venues Jackson has played.

The third floor is the Hullbilly Bar were fans can order drinks at a custom-made replica of Jackson’s Merritt Sportsfish Boat. For those who miss the Troubadour karaoke spot (which is now a Mellow Mushroom), the Hullbilly Bar has a stage for karaoke every night.

Everywhere at the Hullbilly Bar are personal photos of Jackson fishing, water skiing or proudly showing off the impressive catches from his various deep sea fishing trips. There is also the “fighting chair” from one of his Hullbilly boats. Jackson has owned three and all of them were vintage boats from the ’50s he’s had restored.

AJ’s Star Bar is on the fourth floor rooftop, which offers panoramic views of all the glowing neon lights on Lower Broadway.

AJ’s Good Time Bar is open daily at 1 p.m. This fall, Jackson will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with fellow inductees Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz.

Enjoy a photo tour inside AJ’s Good Time Bar: