Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Unite for CMT Crossroads

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will perform their biggest hits together on an all-new CMT Crossroads, premiering Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The hour-long special will feature new collaborative arrangements of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Want Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” their No. 1 collaboration “God, Your Mama, and Me” and more.

God, Your Mama, And Me (Official Video) by Florida Georgia Line & on VEVO.

The two multi-platinum acts are performing together this summer on select stadium dates on the Smooth Tour 2017. A sold-out show at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7 with hip-hop’s Nelly and rising artist Chris Lane was the first of their three stadium concerts together.

“It’s been really cool to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys in so many different ways this year,” Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley said in a release. “And to be able to take our friendship — and smooth new dance moves — up a notch with this full-blown concert together is going to be epic!”

“Getting us all under one roof in Nashville will be fire,” Tyler Hubbard said. “We can’t wait to jump in on each other’s songs and add our flavor to ones we grew up listening to!”

“Being such fans of each other, this is a really fun way for us to put our mark on our songs,” the pop group’s Brian Littrell added. “It’s going to be a fun night with seven guys who really admire one another. I’m looking forward to what comes of it!”

Florida Georgia Line’s 11 No. 1s on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart include “Confession,” “Sippin’ On Fire,” “Sun Daze,” “Dirt,” “Stay,” “Round Here” and “Get Your Shine On.” The award-winning duo’s breakout smash “Cruise” holds the record for the longest running No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. The Smooth Tour continues on Thursday (July 27) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it will reunite with the Backstreet Boys on Saturday (July 29) at Minneapolis’ Target Field.

In 2013, the Backstreet Boys celebrated their 20th anniversary with the release of their latest album In A World Like This. The group’s world tour of the same name was extended multiple times, resulting in what became its biggest tour in over a decade. The Las Vegas residency Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life opened at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood in March, and work on a 10th studio album is underway.

The special comes on the heels of strong growth for CMT, which just notched its highest-rated fiscal 3rd quarter since 2014 with 14% year-over-year growth among Adults 18-49. Furthermore, CMT has posted 32 consecutive weeks of year-over-year growth with Adults 18-49. Competitively, CMT ranks as the fastest growing Top 50 (non-news) channel with Women 18-49.

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; and Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few.