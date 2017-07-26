Win for Jordan Spieth Is a Win for Country

This is no red Solo cup.

And yet, the historically significant silver trophy known as the Claret Jug was right at home on stage with thirsty country stars Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen.

Texan golf champ Jordan Spieth brought his newly-acquired trophy to their Dallas House of Blues show on Tuesday night (July 25), so that he could spread the love the country way. They all shared a celebratory drink, reportedly vodka, from the Jug about halfway through the show, just as Bowen was finishing a song.

Look who showed up at @HOBDallas last night! #TheOpen champ @JordanSpieth & his claret jug…what did we drink out of there anyway? #HMBWT pic.twitter.com/6mIN3ANXkk — Randy Rogers Band (@RandyRogersBand) July 26, 2017

Spieth was given the iconic Claret Jug on Sunday (July 23) when he won The Open Championship, also known as the British Open.

It’s not the first time Spieth has celebrated a golf win with a stop in country music. One week after winning the 2015 Masters Tournament, Spieth put his green sport coat on and joined Darius Rucker and Jake Owen to announce the female vocalist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. And in 2016, he was paired with Owen at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tournament.

On Twitter, Spieth doesn’t follow very many people, but country stars Bowen, Owen, Pat Green and Scotty McCreery have all made his short list.