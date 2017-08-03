Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher Announces Retirement

The Nashville Predators’ team captain Mike Fisher is hanging up his hockey gear for good.

Fisher announced his retirement from playing in the NHL on Thursday (Aug. 3) in an original article for the Tennessean. The team made history in the 2017 season when it lost the Stanley Cup Championship to the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 14. It was the first time the Predators have ever entered the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one,” he wrote.

“Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June only makes it more difficult to leave it behind, but I do so with hope,” he added. “Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too.”

His wife Carrie Underwood expressed her support for her husband via social media.

“I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” she said. “You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years. You’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”