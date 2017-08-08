Miranda Lambert Gives Fans an Assignment

When I leave a Miranda Lambert concert, all I want to do is sing all of her songs at the top of my lungs.

But when fans left her New Braunfels, Texas, concert on Friday night (Aug. 4), they had a different kind of purpose. Because Lambert gave them an assignment.

After raising her pink cup to propose a toast — “Cheers to Cheetos and Tito’s and Texas” — Lambert introduced her latest single “Tin Man” by dedicating it to the other women in country music who aren’t getting the spins they deserve on radio.

“I’m gonna do one by myself. Because I can. I’m gonna do this on behalf of all the girls that are not being played on country radio right now,” Lambert said.

Then she added, “If you really love us, you’ll call and request any female that has a song out and something to say.”

Lambert’s something to say that night was “Tin Man.” She used lyrics like, “You ain’t missin’ nothin’ ’cause love is so damn hard/Take it from me darlin’, you don’t want a heart,” to tell the story of a woman whose heart is so broken that she discourages anyone from having one.

“Tin Man” peaked at No. 34 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart in July.

Currently, there are two female-led singles inside the Top 20 — Maren Morris’ “I Could Use a Love Song” (No. 19) and Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing (No. 18).

Collaborations with female singers inside the Top 20 are Thomas Rhett and Morris’ “Craving You” (No. 4), Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s “The Fighter” (No. 10) and Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina’s “What Ifs” (No. 16). The horn heavy “You Look Good” by Lady Antebellum sits at No. 8.

Elsewhere on the country airplay chart are plenty of songs about women, including Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna,” Cole Swindell’s “Flatliner” with Dierks Bentley, Dylan Scott’s “My Girl,” Kenny Chesney’s “All the Pretty Girls,” Chris Lane’s “For Her” and Kip Moore’s “More Girls Like You.”

Tin Man (2017 ACM Awards Performance) by Miranda Lambert on VEVO.