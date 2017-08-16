How CMT Crossroads Enlivens Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Hits

The all-new CMT Crossroads premiering Aug. 30 will be the only place fans will get to see Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys performing new arrangements of their biggest hits as one big super group.

The hour-long special will feature new collaborations of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” their No. 1 collaboration “God, Your Mama, and Me” and more.

At the taping in Nashville, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard said the show will be a different spin on their performances from the 2017 Smooth Tour. The Backstreet Boys wrapped their portion of the tour at a sold-out Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday (Aug. 12).

“I think [Backstreet Boys] bring a whole new fresh, excitement to FGL,” Tyler Hubbard told CMT Hot 20 Countdown backstage at the Crossroads taping. “They’re helping us get better man, they’re helping us improve our live show, they’re helping us improve interviews and the way we communicate and talk to our fans on every level of what we do.”

When asked what Hubbard and Brian Kelley’s talent bring to Backstreet’s catalog, the band agreed with Howie Dorough when he said, “[they] bring a breath of fresh air.”

“We’ve been performing for almost 25 years, so we like to see them come in with an excitement and passion and breathe new life into these songs,” Kevin Richardson said. “It’s fun.”

“And they sound really good on it, too,” Dorough added.

An all-new CMT Crossroads premieres Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

Florida Georgia Line’s Smooth Tour continues through the fall with rising artist Chris Lane and hip-hop’s Nelly.