Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

Three-day weekends are the best.

Unless, you know, you’re too busy to stay connected to country music and the people who make it. Here’s what happened last weekend, besides Labor Day and CMA nominations.

Jason Aldean prepped his son’s rustic nursery and revealed his name, Maren Morris watched a 2003 Hilary Duff movie backstage, Faith Hill took in some Chicago sights, Dierks Bentley‘s alter ego was kind of a grasshole, Miranda Lambert revealed the best part of waking up is Folgers and Baileys in her cup, Kelsea Ballerini called dibs — over and over — on Morgan Evans, Luke Bryan took his son Tate peanut picking, and Blake Shelton shared a way, way, way back throwback picture of him and country singer Andy Griggs sharing a hotel room.

Jason Aldean: “We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him. Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis.”

Maren Morris: “Am I watching the Lizzie McGuire movie before meet & greet? #ThisIsWhatDreamsAreMadeOf”

Faith Hill: “A couple of pics I snapped today while in Chicago. Looking forward to performing again tonight in this great city! United we stand!”

Dierks Bentley: “apologize about our opening band tonight in Albuquerque. we kicked them out of the venue after this performance. dang bluegrassers…”

Miranda Lambert: “Now off to put some Bailey’s in this Folgers cup!”

Kelsea Ballerini: “he’s in the busiest season of his life, and he still makes time to fly across the country to kiss me on top of a Ferris wheel. he loves me so well. #dibsdibsdibsdibsdibsdibsdibs”

Luke Bryan: “Tate’s first peanut pickin.”

Blake Shelton: “Back before many of y’all were born me and Andy Griggs were laughing our asses off… In bed together?!!!”

