Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team Recap: Media Training and Cut Night

Melissa Rycroft Helps the Hopefuls
On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Media Training.” Kelli media trains the rookie candidates to determine who best represents the DCC at press events. NBC news anchor, Meredith Land tests their on-camera interview skills.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

  1. Melissa Rycroft shows up to the studio for extra help.

    1_melissawave
    Can she get these hopefuls to dial it in?

  2. They look carefully at their moves on tape.

    1206 02
    It’s all in the details.

  3. Bree Hafen, contemporary ballet based choreographer, teaches a new routine.

    5_breeflick
    You might have seen her on So You Think You Can Dance.

  4. Then, choreographer Keith Green teaches the girls a hip-hop routine.

    9_hiphopdance

  5. And of course, they soon get fitted for uniforms.

    11_uniformmeasure
    Made to perfection.

  6. Kelli and Judy help out with measurements.

    DCC1206_21

  7. Then, Media Training.

    1206_09
    Did you know that 50 percent of the job is talking to media?

  8. Psh. These girls are naturals!

    15_definitelylaugh
    No worries here 🙂

  9. Later, veteran Michele Keys pops by to teach power pom.

    18_micheleentrance1
    Oh, and did we mention the first cut is the same night?

  10. Some people nail it, and others struggle.

    16_grouplinebacker
    Someone’s gotta go.

  11. Here comes cut night…

    1206 13
    Who will it be?

  12. Hope to see you next year, Madeline!

    20_madelinekiss

