Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team Recap: Media Training and Cut Night

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Media Training.” Kelli media trains the rookie candidates to determine who best represents the DCC at press events. NBC news anchor, Meredith Land tests their on-camera interview skills.
Let’s check out the biggest moments:
Melissa Rycroft shows up to the studio for extra help.
They look carefully at their moves on tape.
Bree Hafen, contemporary ballet based choreographer, teaches a new routine.
Then, choreographer Keith Green teaches the girls a hip-hop routine.
And of course, they soon get fitted for uniforms.
Kelli and Judy help out with measurements.
Then, Media Training.
Psh. These girls are naturals!
Later, veteran Michele Keys pops by to teach power pom.
Some people nail it, and others struggle.
Here comes cut night…
Hope to see you next year, Madeline!
