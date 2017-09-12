Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team Recap: Media Training and Cut Night

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Media Training.” Kelli media trains the rookie candidates to determine who best represents the DCC at press events. NBC news anchor, Meredith Land tests their on-camera interview skills.

Let’s check out the biggest moments:

Melissa Rycroft shows up to the studio for extra help. Can she get these hopefuls to dial it in? They look carefully at their moves on tape. It’s all in the details. Bree Hafen, contemporary ballet based choreographer, teaches a new routine. So You Think You Can Dance. You might have seen her on Then, choreographer Keith Green teaches the girls a hip-hop routine. And of course, they soon get fitted for uniforms. Made to perfection. Kelli and Judy help out with measurements. Then, Media Training. Did you know that 50 percent of the job is talking to media? Psh. These girls are naturals! No worries here 🙂 Later, veteran Michele Keys pops by to teach power pom. Oh, and did we mention the first cut is the same night? Some people nail it, and others struggle. Someone’s gotta go. Here comes cut night… Who will it be? Hope to see you next year, Madeline!

