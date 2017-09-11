Celebration of Life Service Announced for Troy Gentry

The Grand Ole Opry will host a celebration of life service for the late Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry on Thursday (Sept. 14) at 11 a.m. CT.

For those who are unable to attend, a live stream of the event will be available through the Opry’s website. A private internment for his family will follow.

Gentry died in a helicopter crash on Friday (Sept. 8) in Medford, New Jersey, where the award-winning duo was booked to perform a concert at the Flying W Airport & Resort. He was 50 years old.

In an obituary released from Montgomery Gentry’s record label, Average Joes, it was revealed that Gentry and his duo partner Eddie Montgomery were planning to release an album of new music in 2018 to mark their 20th anniversary as a duo.

Their tour schedule included a Sunday (Sept. 10) performance at the Wayne County Fair in Wooster, Ohio, as well as 11 other shows in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Georgia through the end of October.

Montgomery Gentry released its debut album Tattoos & Scars in 1999. A string of hits followed including “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.” The act has been awarded platinum certification on three of their albums and gold certification on three others.

In 2009 the duo became members of the Grand Ole Opry, which was Gentry’s proudest professional achievement.

A loving father and devoted husband, Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry, as well as his daughters, Taylor and Kaylee. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Patricia Gentry, and his brother, Keith Gentry.

As a philanthropist, Gentry supported numerous charitable organizations including Make-A-Wish Foundation and T.J. Martell Foundation, as well as military-related charities such as the USO. He was an active supporter of breast cancer awareness and research. Montgomery Gentry was presented with the Academy of Country Music’s Humanitarian Award in 2009.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks supporters to donate to T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.