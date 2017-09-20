The 26-City Tour Kicks Off in February

Little Big Town, Coming to Your Town

After they wrap their one-year residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 27, Little Big Town will be ready to hit the road.

The band’s new tour — the Breakers Tour — will feature two opening acts that fit perfectly with its live show: Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves and rising band Midland. And together they will stop in 26 towns from New York to Atlanta, starting Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City.

To celebrate the news, the tour mates will be appearing together on Wednesday’s (Sept. 20) Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (Sept. 22), and fans will have the chance to purchase experiences with the band such as meet-and-greets and Q&A sessions.

Here are the initial dates for The Breakers Tour:

Feb. 8: Oklahoma City

Feb. 9: Austin, TX

Feb. 10: Grand Prairie, TX

Feb. 15: Columbus, OH

Feb. 16: Rosemont, IL

Feb. 17: Toledo, OH

Feb. 22: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Feb. 23: Uncasville, CT

Feb. 24: New York City

March 2: Reading, PA

March 3: Washington, D.C.

March 15: Green Bay, WI

March 16: Duluth, MN

March 17: Grand Forks, ND

March 22: Grand Rapids, MI

March 23: Cedar Rapids, IA

March 24: Sioux City, IA

April 5: Minneapolis

April 6: Milwaukee

April 7: St. Louis

April 19: Greensboro, NC

April 20: Greenville, SC

April 21: Atlanta