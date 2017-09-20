Miranda Lambert Shares the Real Story Behind The Weight of These Wings Live in Nashville

On Tuesday (Sept. 19), Grammy winner Miranda Lambert celebrated the double platinum status of The Weight of These Wings with a special acoustic concert featuring live collaborations with 14 of the collection’s co-writers.

The performance marked the first night that Lambert shared the stories behind her soul-baring songs “To Love Her,” “Vice” and “Tin Man” before a live Nashville audience.

Among her guests onstage at Marathon Music Works were Jessi Alexander, Brent Cobb, Luke Dick, Anderson East, Natalie Hemby, Adam Hood, Jack Ingram, Shane McAnally, Waylon Payne, Aaron Raitiere, Jon Randall, Liz Rose, Gwen Sebastian and Scotty Wray.

“It’s a double record, and it’s very much a story of my last couple of years and all the things you go through in life,” she said. “We have a double record so we couldn’t fit all of the songs on the show tonight, obviously, but thank you to all the songwriters for going down this road with me … that’s what I wanted to do tonight was celebrate them.”

Before “Pushin’ Time,” a song she co-wrote with Hemby and Foy Fance, Lambert revealed it was initially inspired by something her boyfriend East said after a little tiff they had. Before their argument went too far, Lambert recalled asking East, “Are you going to break up with me?” His answer: “Not for another 60 years.”

Throughout the 90-minute set, Lambert swapped lead vocals with Raitiere on “I’m For the Birds,” and then later on in the show she let Dick, Hemby and McAnally sing a few verses on “Highway Vagabond.”

At least twice during the night, Lambert showed she is a natural at singing harmony when she sang “Tomboy” with East and Hemby and “Good Ol’ Days” with Cobb and Hood. It’s a skill she probably learned from one of her first music teachers, her father Richard Lee Lambert, who helped Lambert close the show with “Greyhound Bound for Nowhere.”

The show was taped for the Front and Center series, which will air on public television in early 2018.

Lambert is the lead nominee at the 51st annual CMA Awards with five nominations. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the telecast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8 on ABC.