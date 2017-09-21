The #TBT in the Faith Hill 50th B’Day Post

It kind of looks like any other loving birthday post. Early on Thursday morning (Sept. 21), Tim McGraw penned a tribute to his wife Faith Hill on his Instagram. He gushed over her beauty, their daughters and said that he is truly in love with her more every day. For a woman who probably has everything, I’m guessing that post was the best gift he could’ve given her.

At the end, McGraw wrote: “Can’t wait to see what ‘the rest of our life’ has in store for us.”

Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life…. Our daughters could not have a better role model I am truly in love with you more everyday Can't wait to see what " the rest of our life" has in store for us A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

And to anyone following their country careers closely, that is an obvious #TBT to one of the first duets they shared as husband and wife.

It’s from Hill’s 1998 Faith album, and is a lyric from their duet, “Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me.” Technically, it was not their first duet, because that would’ve been “It’s Your Love,” off McGraw’s 1997 album Everywhere.