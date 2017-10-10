Dierks Bentley: “I Needed That”

On Monday morning (Oct. 9), Dierks Bentley was sober on a plane.

He was on his way to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, and took a picture from the air. “stopping by #vegas to say hi to some folks,” Bentley wrote, just a week after sharing that he was “at a total loss for words” over the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Once he got there, it looks like he shared some songs, plenty of gratitude, and a few group hugs with the first responders, doctors, nurses and staff who helped care for so many of the victims of the tragedy.

“thank you @umcsn for letting me stop by and hang with y’all for a little bit. thank you for sharing your stories and your time. i needed that. #vegas #vegasstrong #firstresponders,” he wrote, adding some extra pictures: “few more from #Vegas tonight. everyday heroes among us.”

