Brad Paisley: “Cherish These Times”

Country stars are just like us. They are super fans, too. So was anyone surprised when Brad Paisley shared pic after pic from his Saturday night (Oct. 7) show at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Me neither.

Paisley was there for the show at the zMAX Dragway, and for the salute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour. The concert was the night before the Bank of America 500, which was Earnhardt’s final NASCAR Cup Series start as a full-time driver.

First, Paisley just posted a straight-up concert shot. “If we’ve learned anything it’s to cherish these times. Thank you for giving us your night Charlotte,” Paisley wrote.

Then there was one he took from inside the oval track. “Go @dalejr #charlottemotorspeedway @nationwide,” he wrote.

Then there was one of NASCAR champ and commentator, Jeff Gordon. “These retirees are so eager to be needed in their old age. #respectyourelders @jeffgordonweb @nascar,” he joked, adding one more on Twitter: “Nice to see retirees keeping busy, being helpful. Later on, @JeffGordonWeb will be passing out cheese samples at the route29 Walmart.”

And his last post from the day was a video of the pit crew doing their lightning fast pit-crew jobs on Earnhardt’s iconic 88 race car. “Last Charlotte race of a legend. View from pit row. @dalejr #charlotte,” he said.

