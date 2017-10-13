Keith Urban: “The Audience is Everything”

Editor’s note: Keith Urban is among the honorees at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special premiering Wednesday (Oct. 18) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Anyone who has met Keith Urban knows he is one of the most genuine and present human beings on Earth. He is always quick to thank those who contributed to his rise to country superstardom, and those people are his fans.

At the 2017 CMT Music Awards in June, he was the night’s big winner, taking home four fan-voted awards including the show’s top honor of video of the year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

“I wish God’s blessings for all of you and your families,” he said that night. “I love making music, I love making videos, I love making records, I love writing songs, I love touring. I love what I get to do. Maybe more than ever.”

Urban also told CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown that he wouldn’t get to do his job without the support of his loyal following.

“I mean the audience is everything,” he told CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. “I mean, without them it’s just one long sound check.”

Urban is set to perform during the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special, which has been transformed into a night of hope and healing following September’s devastating hurricanes and the massacre at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival.

An all-new Hot 20, airing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 14-15) at 9 a.m. ET, will have a full preview of the 90-minute special with exclusive interviews from all of the 2017 honorees.