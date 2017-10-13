Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

So much has happened since last week. And it all kind of started over the weekend, when the country stars got a little bit of rest from the road and started to get their autumn on.
Miranda Lambert got her first taste of canning with her Fire Kisses pickles and peppers, Jake Owen looked back at his day schedule from the day he’ll never forget, Carrie Underwood started getting used to her hockey plus one, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill looked so good in love under the trees, Kacey Musgraves couldn’t get off cloud nine, Keith Urban took a long drag off “First Cigarette,” Thomas Rhett and his family fit right in at the pumpkin patch, and Lauren Alaina shared the love of her love.
Happy Sunday from Flyin' Pistols Ranch. My first try at becoming a canner! My sweet + hot batch of pickles & peppers called "Fire Kisses." pic.twitter.com/KyNCqbu11a
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 15, 2017
Currently watching the #NSHvsCHI game WITH the hubby…still getting used to this retirement business! It’s kinda nice, though. Go Preds!
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 15, 2017
A moment with my girl on set of “The Rest of Our Life” video! pic.twitter.com/nEJr3e9ghB
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 15, 2017
LOVE LOVE the new @Travis_Meadows album … and I mean ALBUM. #FirstCigarette!!!!!!! – KU
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 14, 2017
Last night. Can't wait to show y'all more later when I come down offa cloud 9 pic.twitter.com/WBkCfaYftK
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 16, 2017
I wish all the girls in the world could be loved the way you've loved me in the last five years. You're my favorite. Forever. 10.14.12 pic.twitter.com/LPFss4CoyG
— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 14, 2017