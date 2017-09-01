How George Strait Made Chris Stapleton’s 2017 The Best Year Ever

Editor’s note: Chris Stapleton is among the honorees at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special premiering Wednesday (Oct. 18) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Chris Stapleton‘s history with the annual CMT Artists of the Year special goes back to 2014 when he performed Luke Bryan’s “Drink a Beer” with Lady Antebellum.

That night was Stapleton’s first major television appearance, and since then he has established himself as one of music’s greatest artists to emerge from the current decade.

The two-time CMT Artist of the Year released his multi-platinum debut Traveller in May, 2015, which led to two Grammy wins, and 2016’s From A Room: Volume One has gone gold.

Looking back on his 2017, Stapleton says sharing the stage with George Strait live in San Antonio for the Hand in Hand hurricane relief benefit was among his top memories of the year.

“George Strait called me on the phone and said ‘Hey come down here to Texas and play this thing with me’ and I got up and sang some George Strait songs with George Strait,” he said. “Who gets to do that? Nobody! It’s like living in an alternate universe.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait

Stapleton is set to perform during the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special, which has been transformed into a night of hope and healing following September’s devastating hurricanes and the massacre at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival.

From A Room: Volume Two arrives Dec. 1. The nine-song collection kicks off with a version of Kevin Welch’s “Millionaire” and closes with a cover of the Pops Staples classic “Friendship.”

Like Traveller and From A Room: Volume One, Volume Two was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A with the Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. The album features Stapleton on vocals and guitar, Cobb on acoustic guitar, Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals, J.T. Cure on bass and Derek Mixon on drums.

He continues to sell out shows on his 2017 All-American Road Show tour, which runs through Nov. 18 with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.

Here are the complete track listing and songwriter information for From A Room: Volume Two:

1. “Millionaire” (Kevin Welch)

2. “Hard Livin'” (Stapleton, Kendell Marvel)

3. “Scarecrow In The Garden” (Stapleton, Brice Long, Matt Fleener)

4. “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight” (Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

5. “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind” (Stapleton, Marvel, Jaron Boyer)

6. “A Simple Song” (Stapleton, Darrell Hayes)

7. “Midnight Train To Memphis” (Stapleton, Henderson)

8. “Drunkard’s Prayer” (Stapleton, Jameson Clark)

9. “Friendship” (Homer Banks, Lester Snell)