Keith Urban: “I Miss Gigging”

Early on Monday (Oct. 16), Keith Urban posted a little throwback for #MusicMonday: “Remember when Keith played a surprise show at 12th & Porter in Nashville?” But it wasn’t merely a virtual trip down memory lane, it was actually his first hint about what he was planning for later that night.

The next hint was a video of someone flipping through old records, and the Urban ones had more hints stuck on Post-It notes: Doors 8pm, 21+, The Basement. And in case anyone was confused, he spelled it out for them.

Once the fans packed inside the tiny venue, Urban opened the show with “I Hear You Knocking,” one of those oldies that everyone knows and can sing along with. Which they did.

There were only about 150 people there, and when Urban told them, “I miss playing, I miss gigging,” it seemed like the feeling was mutual.

And gig he did. Urban played for roughly two hours, playing some songs alone and bringing his band on stage for others. Song he played included “Day Go By,” “Raining on Sunday,” “Long Hot Summer,” “You Look Good in My Shirt,” “Break on Me,” “Somewhere in My Car,” “Good Thing,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “When Summer Comes Around,” “Gone Tomorrow, Here Today,” “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” “The Joker,” “Walkin’ the Country” and more.

Urban also took some time to acknowledge the tragedy in Las Vegas, and told the crowd he was there to be of service. “I just wanted to play music so we can remember what it’s like to be alive,” he said, “to celebrate and to be together and enjoy this beautiful, precious life.”