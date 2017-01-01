Backstreet Boys, Phillip Phillips and More Join 2017 CMT Artists of the Year

The Backstreet Boys and American Idol champion Phillip Phillips have joined the all-star lineup for tonight’s (Oct. 18) 2017 CMT Artists of the Year.

The 90-minute special, airing live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET, has been transformed into a night of hope and healing following fall’s devastating hurricanes, wildfires and the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.

Fresh off their CMT Crossroads special, the Backstreet Boys is set to perform in honor of their friends Florida Georgia Line. Phillips will deliver a rare version of the show’s inaugural Song of the Year, “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnallly and Josh Obsorne.

All 2017 honorees, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban will perform and deliver heartfelt messages directly to their fans for their unwavering support throughout their respective careers.

Other stars set to deliver messages of hope and healing for fans include Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini. The night’s presenters are Bryan, Amy Grant, Bobby Bones, Brothers Osborne, Lionel Richie and Vince Gill.

Andra Day, Common, Lee Ann Womack and Little Big Town will set the tone for tonight’s event with an uplifting opening performance of Day’s “Rise Up” and “Stand Up For Something.”