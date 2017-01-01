Chris Stapleton’s Underlying Message in “Broken Halos”

Chris Stapleton‘s “Broken Halos” has an underlying message for those who search for understanding behind the senseless acts of violence and natural disasters that continue to plague the world.

In the third verse, Stapleton sings, “Don’t go looking for the reasons / Don’t go asking Jesus why / We’re not meant to know the answers / They belong to the by and by.”

On his All-American Road Show tour, Stapleton has turned “Broken Halos” into a live tribute to those suffering from tragic events at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, the wildfires in California and September’s deadly hurricanes.

His wife Morgane, bassist J.T. Clure and drummer Derek Mixon backed Stapleton live when he performed the song on Wednesday’s 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special.