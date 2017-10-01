CMTAOTY: All-Star Cast Stands Up for Compassion

Andra Day and Common Joined By Danielle Bradbery, Little Big Town and Lee Ann Womack for “Stand Up for Something”

Andra Day, Common, Danielle Bradbery, Little Big Town and Lee Ann Womack’s performance of “Stand Up for Something” at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year was pure power.

The song’s compassionate lyrics inspired everyone who listened to be the change for a better world, and serve others despite their differences because in the end, love is the only thing worth fighting for in this life.

Womack and Bradbery each exchanged lines with Day, who came in with Little Big Town for the choruses. After the bridge, Day welcomed Common onstage for his rap breakdown, which ended with the powerful line, “Let the ways of love be the ways of man.”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

The song is from the soundtrack of the Thurgood Marshall biopic, Marshall, which is in theatres now.

The performance was preceded by the show opener, Day and Little Big Town’s collaboration on Day’s “Rise Up.”